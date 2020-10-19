Asio Capital LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

