Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

ASPU opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

