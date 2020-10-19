Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.79. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,575 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $513.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.