Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.79. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,575 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $513.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

