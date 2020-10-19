AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 8,137 ($106.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,432.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,375.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

