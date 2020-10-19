Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $336,500.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

