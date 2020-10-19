Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.