Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 23,380,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 571,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 149,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,146. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

