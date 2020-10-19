Auroracoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $88.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $88.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,657.34 or 0.99978222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030769 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00126452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

