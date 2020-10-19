Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $4.85 on Monday. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autogrill in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

