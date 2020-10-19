AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,203.55 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.65.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.