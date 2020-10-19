Aventus Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $20,005.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

