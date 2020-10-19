AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

