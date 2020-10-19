Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,209 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 260,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $14,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

