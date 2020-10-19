B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $28.18. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 6,054 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

