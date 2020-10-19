B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock remained flat at $$6.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 155,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,870. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,525,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 361,760 shares in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.