Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €92.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €93.56 ($110.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.68 and a 200 day moving average of €67.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €95.66 ($112.54).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

