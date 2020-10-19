Baader Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($79.36).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.30. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

