Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$246,300.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) insider Gary Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.93 ($3.52), for a total value of A$246,300.00 ($175,928.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.81.
Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) Company Profile
