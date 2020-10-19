Bank of America Boosts PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $138.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.47.

PNC opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

