Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 992,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

