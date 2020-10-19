Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 388 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 380.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

