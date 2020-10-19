Barclays Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $9.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIV. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

VIV opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 118.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,662 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

