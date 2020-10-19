Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.64 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.