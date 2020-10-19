Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $60.51 on Thursday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

