Barclays Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $18.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

GOSS opened at $9.68 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $734.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

