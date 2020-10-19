Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.
BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.
Baxter International stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $202,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
