Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $202,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.