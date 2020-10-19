Bazooka Token Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Bazooka Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges. Bazooka Token has a market cap of $150,781.15 and approximately $52,285.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00097225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000720 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008694 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021200 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bazooka Token Token Profile

BAZ is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,402 tokens. Bazooka Token’s official website is baztoken.io . Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken

Buying and Selling Bazooka Token

Bazooka Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

