Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.60. 6,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

