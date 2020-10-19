Berenberg Bank Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $55.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of C opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

