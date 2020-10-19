Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.