Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Best Buy increased in the past six months, it has underperformed the industry in the said time frame. The company has been grappling with soft gross margin trends for a while. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year. Moreover the domestic segment’s gross margin went down by 120 bps, due to higher supply chain costs on increased mix of online revenues. Gross margin is expected to remain pressurized in fiscal third-quarter owing to high online revenue mix. Nevertheless, the company is benefitting from growth in products that support stay-at-home practices such as tablets and household appliances. It has also been adding functionalities such as curbside pickup, in-store consultations, home installation and digital consultation services.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

