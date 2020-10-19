BidaskClub Downgrades J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Sell

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JCOM. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

