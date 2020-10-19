BidaskClub Lowers Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 27,425.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $240,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

