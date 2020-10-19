BidaskClub Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $80.02 on Friday. JOYY has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 455,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

