BidaskClub Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.