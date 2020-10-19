BidaskClub Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to “Hold”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.