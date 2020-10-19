BidaskClub Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

