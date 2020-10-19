BidaskClub Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to “Strong-Buy”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $71.29 on Friday. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cree by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,860 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

