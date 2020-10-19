BidaskClub Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,106 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

