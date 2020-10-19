BidaskClub Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Strong-Buy

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECHO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

ECHO opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

