BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Strong-Buy”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.
MU stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,872 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,769,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.