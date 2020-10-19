BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Strong-Buy”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,872 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,769,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.