BidaskClub Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Hold

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $393.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

