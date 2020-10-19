Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $228.50

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.50, but opened at $239.50. Biffa shares last traded at $226.50, with a volume of 60,317 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241 ($3.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.70. The company has a market cap of $678.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

