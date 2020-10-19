BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Gap Up to $61.02

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.02, but opened at $67.35. BioSpecifics Technologies shares last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 8,205 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.72.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

