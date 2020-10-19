BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.48. BioVie shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $44,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,743.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $197,154 over the last ninety days.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

