Bitcoin Plus Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $478,053.15 and approximately $21,020.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00027642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 148,066 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

