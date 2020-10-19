Bitzeny Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $158,624.74 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00412278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

