Blocktix (TIX) Market Cap Achieves $177,544.71

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $177,544.71 and $2.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

TIX is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

