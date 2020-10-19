Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

