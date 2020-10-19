Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
